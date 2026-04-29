Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by Investing in Hispanic Radio’s Future

Just like Cinco de Mayo is more than a holiday for tacos and tequila, Hispanic radio in America is more than a niche format. It is a connective tissue for communities that have built something extraordinary in this country and reflects their lives and stories.

Cinco de Mayo, too, is a celebration of resilience, identity, and the enduring pride of Mexican-American culture. Few industries embody those same values more fully than Hispanic radio. HRC 2026 exists to honor that legacy and sharpen the tools that will carry it into the future.

Early bird registration closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 5, making this the final week to secure your spot at the industry’s premier gathering for Hispanic broadcasting at the lowest available price.

Come visit beautiful Phoenix for two days of sessions, networking, and celebration emceed by syndicated superstars Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo and Dana Cortez. Set against the North Mountain Preserve, the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort offers sweeping views, multiple pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and spacious grounds.

Speakers and panelists include:

PQ Media CEO and Founder Patrick Quinn

Bustos Media President John Bustos

Entravision Audio President Eduardo Maytorena

Norsan Media President Edgar Saucedo

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez

Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Managing Partner Frank Montero

Entravision SVP/General Manager Angie Balderas

Entravision EVP of Sales Karina Cerda

StreamGuys VP of Technology Eduardo Martinez

Solmart Media Co-Owner/CEO Tomás Martínez

Urban One Head of Spanish Broadcast and VP/GM Claudia De León

Futuri President/Enterprise Partnerships Erin Callaghan

MediaCo Holdings SVP/Audio Sales Danny Lowry

With a few surprises coming in the days ahead!

Day One closes with the Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony, recognizing excellence, leadership, and innovation in Hispanic radio across programming, management, sales, and marketing, followed by an opening reception sponsored by MediaCo.

Early bird pricing ends May 5. Reserve your spot today before rates increase.