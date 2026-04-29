Libsyn Drops the Velvet Rope on Video Podcasting

Podcast hosting platform Libsyn has opened video publishing to its entire creator base with no waitlist or tier restrictions. All Libsyn creators can publish, distribute, and monetize both audio and video content, including Spotify and YouTube, from a single platform.

Apple Podcasts support is rolling out soon.

Libsyn President and CEO Brendan Monaghan said, “We view video as a natural progression for podcasting. It gives creators more ways to engage audiences, deepen storytelling, and grow their businesses.” Monaghan added that “the platforms that win in this next era of podcasting won’t be the ones that limit access — they’ll be the ones that empower creators at scale.”