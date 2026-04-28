Urban One’s Lori Flowers To Serve as Next President of MIW

The next leader of Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has spent two decades building brands in some of radio’s biggest markets. Urban One Manager of Integrated Marketing and Project Management Lori Flowers has been named the group’s President-Elect.

Flowers, who currently serves on the MIW Board of Directors, will assume the full President role on January 1, 2027, succeeding Sheila Kirby, who has served as MIW Board President since 2025 and will transition to Past President.

Flowers leads integrated marketing initiatives for Radio One stations and Reach Media’s nationally syndicated shows. Her career spans major markets including Phoenix, West Palm Beach, Miami, Washington, DC, New York City, and Atlanta. She previously served as Marketing Director for Radio One Atlanta, overseeing strategy and promotions for the Atlanta cluster.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “Lori is truly a light in this industry, someone who consistently shows up with intention, generosity, and a commitment to lifting others. She brings both strategic clarity and a strong sense of purpose to everything she does, and I have no doubt she will continue to push MIW forward while creating meaningful opportunities for women across the business.”

Flowers stated, “MIW has played an important role in supporting and developing women across our industry, and I’m honored to step into this position. As the industry continues to evolve, it’s critical that we not only support women entering the business, but also create clear, intentional pathways for women, especially women of color, to grow into leadership roles. I’m focused on building on MIW’s strong foundation while expanding access, strengthening mentorship, and ensuring the next generation of leaders is equipped to move this industry forward.”

The 2026 MIW Board of Directors includes Compass Media Networks SVP of Affiliate Sales & Content Nancy Abramson, Albright & O’Malley & Brenner Consulting Partner Becky Brenner, Townsquare Media Regional Director of Content Meg Dowdy, Media Staffing Network President Lisa Fields, Urban One Manager of Integrated Marketing Lori Flowers, Audacy Regional VP of the West Region Kieran Geffert, Townsquare Media Rockford President Allyson Hillman, MIW Board President Sheila Kirby, Midwest Communications VP of Finance Dawn Krause, Mr. Master SVP Maria Laing, Audacy Senior Account Executive Jenna Miller, P’Pool Media Owner Randi P’Pool, Leslie Scott, 93Q Country (KKBQ) Houston APD/Music Director/Afternoon Drive Host Lauren “Lo” Sessions-Barker, and Salem Media Group Chief Revenue Officer Linnae Young.