OKC Sports Talker Craig Humphreys Retires After Three Decades

Craig Humphreys, host of The Morning Sports Page on Cumulus Media Oklahoma City’s 98.1 The Sports Animal (WWLS), has retired after 31 years in sports radio. Humphreys is hanging up his headphones to spend more time with his wife and family.

Humphreys’ radio journey began unexpectedly in 1992 with a chance meeting with Oklahoma Sooners’ play-by-play caller John Brooks in Las Vegas. This led to his attendance of Brooks’ sportscasting camp at age 39, which led him to start WWLS-AM, then SportsTalk 1340. WWLS was sold to Caribou Communications in 1997, which, in turn, was bought by Cumulus Media, becoming The Sports Animal.

He later co-hosted various shows on the station and was also a part of the OKC Thunder Radio Network.

Humphreys commented, “This closing chapter has been a true blessing, working with pros who have fun every day! Speaking of having fun, we have had the good fortune of following the brilliance of The Morning Animals. They remind me every day about the value of chemistry, and having fun!”

WWLS Program Director Robert “Cisco” Mueller said, “Craig has been pivotal in the success of WWLS over the years…from the birth of Sports Talk in the market, covering many years of the Masters, the Hornets and the Thunder early on, to taking over for BBJ… Craig’s impact and imprint will always be felt on The Sports Animal! Now, we have a 2nd generation Humphreys manning the controls these days with Sam as a part of the team! Craig, THANK YOU for your service!”