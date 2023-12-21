Mindi Levine Makes Morning Move In California Wine Country

Santa Rosa, CA’s Wine Country Radio is welcoming a new morning show to The Krush 95.9 (KRSH), helmed by Mindi Levine. Levine steps into the role as Andre De Channes, who has hosted KRSH mornings for 22 years, shifts to other station duties.

Originally hailing from New Jersey, Levine brings a rich and varied background in radio and marketing to the morning show. Her experience includes roles at 99.3 The Vine (KVYN) in Napa and The Mystic Theatre in Petaluma, as well as serving as the marketing director for City Winery in Napa. Additionally, she has written for Marketplace Magazine.

Drive Time with Mindi starts January 3rd.

KRSH General Manager Melissa Galliani said, “Mindi’s familiarity with Northern California’s cultural scene and her infectious enthusiasm will energize our mornings.”