Portland Morning Show Clears $2.5m In Medical Debt In PNW

Audacy Portland’s 99.5 The Wolf (KWJJ) has made a significant impact in relieving money worries for many in the Pacific Northwest. Nick and Kristen’s Medical Debt Payoff, led by WKJJ’s morning duo in collaboration with non-profit RIP Medical Debt, collected $2.5 million to erase medical debt.

The campaign, which began on November 8, focused on raising donations to alleviate financial stress for local families, especially during the holiday season. Over the past three years, this initiative has raised more than $12 million, clearing the full medical debt for 8,589 individuals.

Nick and Kristen commented, “We are so grateful to have a platform that allows us to help those in the most need. As the married morning show, we have experienced medical debt firsthand and have seen how it continues to plague our country and communities. Our listeners continue to humble us in their support of our mission to free our friends and neighbors from crippling medical debt.”

The Wolf’s substantial sum rockets Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $24.62 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.