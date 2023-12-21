Ken Calvert, Detroit Radio Icon, Dead At 72

Detroit radio legend Ken Calvert passed away on Wednesday at his Michigan home after a short-term illness. Calvert’s career spanned six major Motor City stations, starting in 1973 at WWWW, moving to WABX, WRIF, and WLLZ, and culminating at WCSX. Calvert retired in 2013.

Fondly known as “K.C.” and “The Casual One,” Calvert was celebrated for his humor, ease, and talent on the air. Additionally, Calvert was known for his 16-year tenure as the public address announcer for the Detroit Pistons, which included the team’s back to back NBA Championship runs in 1989 and 1990.

After he retired from radio, Calvert still hosted The Ken Calvert Show podcast, where he shared anecdotes and highlights from his life.

His wife, Ann Calvert, shared with the Detroit Free Press that, “He made life fun,” and, “I always felt good because I always felt proud of him. He never did anything that I couldn’t be proud of.”