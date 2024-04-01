A New Advertiser Drops Into Radio To Target Millennials

Toronto-based rewards app Drop is turning to radio to draw in more users for its Millennial-targeted rewards app. This week, according to Media Monitors’ Top 10 National Radio Advertisers report, Drop began a large push across traditional radio outlets.

For every purchase made with partnering brands, Drop gives users points that can be redeemed for personalized offers, such as discounts or free services. The platform directly tracks credit card transactions with a diverse range of participating brands, from Costco to Casper.

Despite common misconceptions about a lack of radio listenership among younger demographics, Edison Research data shows that Millennial and Gen Z audiences have driven AM/FM streaming listening to double since 2015.

As for other advertisers on radio between March 25 and 31, leading the pack is Progressive, maintaining its number one position with a play count of 67,743 ads. Drop Technologies Inc. finished second overall with 58,750 spots, surpassing other seasoned radio advertisers. ZipRecruiter was bumped to the third spot with 44,796 ad plays.

Upside, a competitor to Drop, finished fourth with 44,089 plays. Instead of points, Upside offers cash back on everyday transactions.

Lastly, home improvement titan Lowe’s rounds out the top five with 43,869 plays. Lowe’s continues to build its brand as a go-to source for home renovation and construction products through its strategic radio advertising.

From practical solutions for home and employment to innovative technology for saving money, more brands are harnessing the power of radio to reach a wide audience and reinforce their market presence.