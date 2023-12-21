AM/FM Streaming Doubles, Led By Millennials and Gen Z

Edison Research has revealed long-term Share of Ear data that reveals a gradual yet significant shift in radio listening habits. Since 2015, the proportion of radio listening time from streams in the US has more than doubled among individuals aged 13 and above, increasing from 6% to 13%.

An interesting demographic trend accompanies this shift. All age groups show a similar pace of increase in streaming radio listening, with the younger demographic leading in streaming usage. However, even the 55 and older age group now accounts for 9% of their radio listening via streams.

Despite streaming’s growth, it continues to be hampered by the prevalence of in-car radio listening. Despite the capability of streaming radio through smartphones in vehicles, only about 1% of in-car radio listening is done via streams. As dashboards continue to evolve into more controlled visual and gaming entertainment destinations, this too could change in the future.

This echoes Edison data from 2022 when time spent listening to all audio on phones surpassed that on traditional radio sets. This trend underscores the importance of having a strong presence on mobile devices for content providers aiming to succeed in the evolving audio landscape.