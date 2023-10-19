Melody Spann Cooper Named Illinois Broadcaster of the Year

The Illinois Broadcasters Association has named Midway Broadcasting Corporation Chairman and CEO Melody Spann Cooper its 2023 “IBA/Vincent T. Wasilewski Broadcaster of the Year.” The prestigious award recognizes Illinois broadcasters for their excellence, dedication, and contributions to the industry.

Midway Broadcasting is Chicago’s sole Black and female-owned broadcasting company, owning assets such as WVON Radio, WRLL, and VONtv. In addition, Spann Cooper has an extensive resume of civic engagement, serving in roles such as Co-Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Council for the Obama Presidential Center and Commissioner of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.

In 2019, she also became an author with the publication of her book, The Girlfriend’s Guide to Closing the Deal. Melody Spann Cooper previously served as Chairman of the IBA from 2021-2022 and is the current Immediate Past Chair as well as the Chair of IBA’s Diversity Committee.

Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting and last year’s recipient, will present the award to Spann Cooper at IBA’s annual conference on October 23 at the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Normal, IL.

Find an in-depth interview with Spann Cooper in the latest issue of Radio Ink, available now in digital and print formats.