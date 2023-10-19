Help Us Highlight Radio’s Women To Watch

Are you aware of exceptional women in the radio industry who deserve recognition? Radio Ink is pleased to invite submissions for our weekly Women to Watch column, hosted by industry veteran Charese Fruge’. Every Thursday, this column aims to spotlight the outstanding contributions of women in various roles within the radio sector, from on-air talent to sales executives and management professionals.

Women to Watch celebrates the achievements and strength women bring to the radio industry every single day. We’re looking for all women who are making waves in the radio world. While on-air personalities often get the limelight, we are equally interested in recognizing those who excel in other areas of the radio business, such as:

Sales and Marketing

Management and Leadership

Technical and Engineering Roles

Digital and Promotions

To suggest one of radio’s Women to Watch, contact Charese Fruge’.

Charese Fruge’ is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline.