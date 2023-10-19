Catch Up With Radio’s 30 and Under Superstars: Dana Schaeffer

In December, Radio Ink will celebrate the industry’s young leaders redefining the norms, breaking barriers, and setting new benchmarks with our 2023 30 and Under Superstars list. In the meantime, we’re checking in with 2022’s honorees for an update.

Today we talk with Dana Schaeffer, Producer at ABC News Radio in New York City.

Dana says in the past year, “I’ve started being more involved in the affiliate side of radio which has been exciting. I’ve worked with our affiliate stations across the nation in the past and have always enjoyed connecting with them on a deeper level – so being a part of the affiliate relations team has been an incredible experience thus far. This has shown me that radio is still a priority for many across the nation, and the importance of getting news and music out to the listeners still holds a lot of value.”

“Unfortunately, the medium is shrinking, regarding the number of people employed and stations still going live… but on the positive side, I’ve noticed the camaraderie in the industry becoming stronger. Granted, I’ve always been around some fantastic radio folks, but going to conferences this past year, I’ve seen a lot of younger talent in the industry, as well as many professionals willing to support and help any and all types of radio talent in the industry. People are working together, rather than competing against – and I believe that’s going to be a key factor in radio continuing in the world years to come.”

“Knowing some of the past recipients, it was an incredible honor to be named as a 30 and Under Superstar alongside them. I’ve worked in this industry for over a decade, and as someone who has been working behind the scenes as a Producer for a majority of that time, it’s always a great feeling to be recognized for the time and effort I continue to put into this industry!”

So should the industry prioritize the nurturing of young talent? Dana exclaims, “IT IS SO IMPORTANT! I’ve volunteered my time at colleges, conferences for young professionals, and events like College Radio Day for the last decade and there are exceptionally talented individuals out there who are eagerly waiting for an opportunity in radio, we just need to welcome them with open arms!”

“Young professionals have the chance to create their own opportunities more now than ever. Whether it’s in their own home, in a studio, or on socials… there are so many outlets to help broadcast their unique skills to the world. On the opposite side, some challenges may be finding that first job, this is why networking is key! The industry is getting smaller and changing rapidly, jobs require more qualifications in multiple categories, so keeping up with the ever-changing media landscape could be challenging.”

When asked if being young in the radio industry is an advantage or disadvantage, Dana said, “It’s a hard question to answer since personally, I have experienced both sides. There were times I’ve been told I sound too young, or because of my age I was too ‘green.’”

“But on the other hand, being “younger” allows you to connect with the generations listening to radio that may have not felt seen or heard yet. This also allows for more of a relationship with those listeners and a broader audience.”

“All I will say is: there will always be naysayers, those who doubt… or may not believe that radio will survive another 50 years. Don’t let those people stop you – no matter who you are. Your passion, talent, and drive will keep this industry alive and keep the sounds of radio, new and unique. I once was told my voice didn’t sound like a certain station; therefore I didn’t get an on-air job. A year later, a story I voiced and produced was chosen to air on that station that once told me ‘no.’ Don’t let rejection discourage you, anyone can be a part of radio if you work hard. That’s the fun of it – you can be YOU. Be genuine, and long live radio!”