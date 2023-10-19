In one of the first major legal cases involving a generative language model, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is trying to get a defamation lawsuit made by a Salem Radio Network host dismissed on the grounds of legal precedent.

Mark Walters, host of a talk show focused on Second Amendment rights, alleges that ChatGPT produced a false legal complaint accusing him of embezzlement while analyzing a real Second Amendment case. The complaint was shared by Fred Riehl, editor-in-chief of AmmoLand Shooting Sports News, who was using ChatGPT to summarize the case.

The chatbot claimed Walter, “misappropriated funds for personal expenses without authorization or reimbursement, manipulated financial records and bank statements to conceal his activities, and failed to provide accurate and timely financial reports.”

As first reported by Radio Ink‘s sister publication RBR+TVBR, OpenAI, argues that the case should be dismissed for several reasons rooted in defamation law. He contends that the false information was not published, contained no actual malice, and caused no harm to Walters’ reputation. Krasinski also notes that Riehl knowingly misused the AI tool, despite OpenAI’s warnings and violation of its terms of use.

Walters is pushing for the case to be heard in a Georgia state court. OpenAI argues against this, stating the case lacks personal jurisdiction over the company, which is based in California and Delaware.

The case opens up discussions around the responsibilities and limitations of AI technology in generating accurate and non-defamatory information. It also raises questions about the jurisdiction under which tech companies like OpenAI should be tried.