Radio Hosts Fail The Endorsement Trust Test While Podcasts Soar

As misinformation and erosion of trust in the media continue to be two of the biggest modern issues for audiences and advertisers, a new study commissioned by Acast appears to have some very grim news for radio. The study, conducted by OnePulse, reveals that when it comes to endorsements, radio hosts finished dead last in every trust ranking, behind social media influencers, YouTubers, podcasters, and even cable TV personalities.

When asked which medium generally gives endorsements for a product that makes the purchaser happy, radio lagged far behind the others at 55% – 15% off the next closest. That same percentage, 55%, say they have sought out an endorsement for a product by a radio personality. In the most dismal findings for radio, only 33% of those surveyed actively make time in their schedules to consume content from AM/FM.

The findings weren’t all mortifying for audio, though, with podcasters finishing at the opposite end of the spectrum. OnePulse found podcasts are gaining significant trust among US consumers. 64% of podcast listeners intentionally carve out time to engage with podcast content.

On the advertising side, the study concludes podcasts are a potent medium for product endorsements. The research showed that 75% of podcast listeners have turned to podcasters for product recommendations, a rate higher than that for social media creators (62%) and cable TV personalities (55%). Furthermore, 73% of those who acted on a podcast endorsement were satisfied with the quality of the product or service they received.

Acast Director of Research and Insights Tommy Walters said, “Trust in US media has been deteriorating in recent years as a result of socio-political unrest and conflicting coverage by news outlets on the same events. As US consumers have lost confidence in traditional media, they have increasingly turned to podcasters as a source of truth.

“During times of hardship and uncertainty – like the start of the pandemic and the beginning of the war in Ukraine – at Acast we have consistently seen audiences flock to podcasts for deep conversations and analysis over clickbait headlines. When it comes to product endorsements, we have also seen audiences be more trusting of podcaster recommendations than any other form of media.”