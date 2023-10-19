Spotify Brings Back Billboard Music Awards For 2023 With A Twist

With the help of Spotify, the 2023 Billboard Music Awards is breaking away from traditional network telecasts to go fully digital. Dick Clark Productions and Billboard are joining forces with the company for the all-streaming show set for November 19.

Broadcast via Billboard’s social media channels and the official awards show website, the show promises global performances, custom venues, and unique BBMAs creative elements. Finalists and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. The awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which was acquired by Penske Media Eldridge earlier this year.

The collaboration with Spotify will reward devoted fans with a unique live performance experience. Utilizing Spotify’s Fans First program, the BBMAs and Spotify will identify fans who have spent the most hours listening to an artist’s music over the past year. These users will receive a “golden ticket,” granting them access to specifically curated exclusive performances.

Dick Clark Productions SVP of Marketing Maddy Mesevage said, “This year’s show is an epic celebration of the fans who propelled their favorite artists to the top of the Billboard charts. To thank them, we are thrilled to work with Spotify and the artists themselves to offer their most loyal fans an experience they’ll never forget.”