SiriusXM Capitalizing On New Car Sales

Edison Research’s most recent Share of Ear survey reveals a significant correlation between the model year of a car and the amount of time spent listening to SiriusXM. The study indicates that people driving or riding in newer cars are more likely to spend time with the satellite radio company.

The data shows that for those in cars from model year 2010 or earlier, only 5% of their daily in-car listening time is spent on SiriusXM. However, the percentage skyrockets to 22% for those in cars from model year 2019 and newer. Intermediate model years from 2011-2018 also show a pattern of increased SiriusXM listening in line with the vehicle’s recency

The increase in SiriusXM listenership in newer vehicles can be attributed to modern in-dash systems equipped with satellite receivers. Moreover, many new cars in the U.S. come with a complimentary SiriusXM trial, contributing to the higher usage rates. This trend aligns with last week’s discussion about the prevalence of linear audio in cars, indicating that SiriusXM is capitalizing on the trend.