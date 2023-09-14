Linear Audio Listening Still Drives Auto Audiences, Says Edison

Recent Edison Research Share of Ear data turned heads in the industry after a Q2 shift placed on-demand listening’s TSL above linear audio. Now Edison shows there’s still one place left where radio, satellite, and station streams still dominate: the car.

The majority of daily audio time in locations other than in-car is spent on on-demand platforms, accounting for 60% of listening time. This encompasses a range of locations, including at home, work, or while doing activities like walking or grocery shopping.

However, in-car presents a different scenario. Here, linear platforms like AM/FM, radio streams, and SiriusXM Radio dominate, capturing 76% of the total in-car listening time for Americans aged 13 and up. On-demand platforms, which include paid streaming services and podcasts, make up the remaining 24%.

The convenience of linear audio in a driving environment, where attention is crucial, seems to be the key factor. In-car systems are generally easier to navigate, requiring fewer decisions from the driver. Moreover, the presence of live hosts in some cases adds a sense of companionship for the listener.

As technology continues to advance, making on-demand audio more accessible in vehicles, the gap between linear and on-demand listening in cars is expected to narrow. For the time being, however, linear audio remains the go-to choice for in-car listening among Americans aged 13 and above.