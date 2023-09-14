iHeart Study Examines Marketer Bias Versus Reality

A recent study by iHeartMedia and Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries reveals a widening post-COVID gap between marketer strategies and consumer realities in the US. The polls, conducted by Morning Consult and Advertiser Perceptions, highlight the need for marketers to refocus their approaches based on real consumer data rather than relying solely on instinct or personal experiences.

The study found significant disparities in various areas. For instance, while 40% of consumers have never heard of NFTs, the awareness is universal among marketers. Another notable finding is that snacking and podcasting are the hardest habits for consumers to give up, while online shopping tops the list for marketers. The survey also exposed motivational differences: consumers are driven by friends and family, while marketers are more motivated by fortune, fame, and fear.

The study was presented at iHeartMedia’s AudioCon 2023 by iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne and author/podcaster Malcolm Gladwell.

iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman stated, “This research is a reminder of how different we marketers are from today’s consumers, especially post-pandemic. Based on these results, we need to challenge ourselves as we build marketing and media plans to be sure we use real consumer data and not just trust our instincts and personal experiences.”

Gladwell added, “This report illustrates a cultural chasm between what consumers hold dear and the compass by which marketers navigate. It’s high time that marketers acknowledge that chasing the new and shiny isn’t always the path to hearts and minds.”