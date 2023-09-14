Bill Davis Blown Back To The Windy City As iHeart Sales VP

iHeartMedia has appointed Bill Davis as the new Vice President of Sales for its Chicago Region, effective immediately. In his new role, Davis will oversee the local sales team for all seven stations spanning music, talk, and news formats. Davis will report directly to iHeartMedia Chicago Region Senior Vice President of Sales Adam Kurtz.

Davis brings nearly three decades of sales experience to iHeartMedia. He previously served as Local Sales Manager at TelevisaUnivision Chicago and has held various sales management positions in cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Richmond. Notably, Davis is rejoining iHeartMedia, having served earlier in his career as the Director of National Sales for the company’s Chicago Region.

iHeartMedia Chicago Region President Matt Scarano said, “I am thrilled to add Bill Davis to our incredible sales management team. Bill brings nearly 30 years of sales experience to our team, and we look forward to him coaching our local sales team to new heights.”

iHeartMedia Chicago Region Senior Vice President of Sales Adam Kurtz stated, “Bill’s media experience, specifically in the Chicago market, will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth of our team. I am looking forward to working with him to achieve maximum revenue success.”

Davis commented, “It’s good to be back with the team and back home. I am looking forward to working with Matt, Adam, and the entire Chicago team, while utilizing iHeart’s extensive assets to maximize our ratings and revenue.”