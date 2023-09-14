Jon Blooms With The Power Of The Suns In Phoenix

Veteran announcer Jon Bloom is set to become the new radio voice for the Phoenix Suns for the 2023-24 NBA season. He will be taking over from Al McCoy, who retired last season after decades of being synonymous with Suns basketball broadcasts.

Bloom joined the Suns in 2008 as a radio host and backup play-by-play announcer. Alongside him, former Suns player Tim Kempton will continue in his role as the team’s radio analyst for his 22nd season.

The Suns also unveiled their broadcast schedule for the new season, with 70 regular-season and five preseason games to be locally broadcasted and live-streamed. Twelve games will be exclusively broadcasted nationally.