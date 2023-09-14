RCS and On-Hertz Debut Mobile Broadcast Interface At IBC

On-Hertz and RCS have announced a collaborative venture, debuting their Go Live Studio solution at the IBC trade show in Amsterdam. This partnership combines RCS’s radio automation with On-Hertz’s audio processing and mixing software to offer broadcasters the ability to stay on-air, even in the worst situations.

One of the most significant features of the Go Live Studio is its advanced disaster recovery. The system is built to ensure that broadcasters can remain on air under any circumstances, safeguarding against unforeseen disruptions.

The Go Live Studio is integrated with RCS’s systems for station management, play-out systems, and advertisement scheduling, and is compatible with the Zetta interface. This allows for seamless integration with On-Hertz’s audio mixing and processing capabilities, as well as an intuitive interface for live contributions via a web browser.