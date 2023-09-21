How Radio’s Best Managers Get The Best Share of Political Spend

The October 2023 issue of Radio Ink includes our annual list of the Best Managers in Radio. As always, we asked our honorees to answer questions about station management. One of our questions concerns spending on political advertising:

2024 is a major election year: How do you prepare your station and staff to capture political ad dollars?

Here are a few of the answers we received:

“Ensure your traffic department knows how to handle political ads. The last thing you need is to discover that half the ads got bumped. The more prepared you are, the quicker you can handle requests and upload them to the public file.”

“The political vertical has unique rules and processes. We improve results by empowering a small group of politically interested and engaged salespeople instead of asking everyone on the sales team to go after political business.”

“Being active and engaged in your community ensures that prospective candidates will want to engage your audience. This is not just an election-year activity. We have always had an open door with our local/state/federal representatives, which has served us well.”

