MIW Sounds Last Call For First Behind The Mic Mentorship

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio is closing the application window for its inaugural Behind the Mic Mentorship program on Sunday, September 24. The initiative is tailored to support the career development of women in on-air roles in radio broadcasting.

The year-long mentorship program, sponsored by McVay Media, is open to US-based female radio personalities with 3-5 years of on-air experience who aim to advance their careers. Participants will benefit from individualized guidance from industry experts including The Bobby Bones Show co-host Amy Brown, Gracie Award-winning broadcaster Elaina Smith, and WLTW Morning Show talent Christine Nagy.

Additionally, the selected mentee will have the opportunity to attend the Radio Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

Brown said, “The Behind the Mic Mentorship program is designed specifically to support the growth and evolution of women on-the-air.”