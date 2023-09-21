Whitney Maddox To Serve As NPR Diversity, Equity & Inclusion VP

NPR has elevated Whitney Maddox to the role of Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. Maddox’s promotion grows from her contributions to NPR’s diversity initiatives, including her leadership in anti-racism and inclusion programs that have influenced both the company and its Member Stations nationwide.

In her current capacity, Maddox has spearheaded twice-monthly company-wide anti-racism workshops known as STAR, involving over 1,000 staff members. She has also facilitated various DE&I training sessions for more than 250 NPR Member Stations. These initiatives aim to instill and advance DE&I values within the organization and its teams.

Before joining NPR, Maddox amassed over a decade of experience at Georgetown University. There, she held the position of Assistant Director for Leadership Development and Racial Justice Initiatives. She was instrumental in launching Georgetown’s STAR program to address racial impacts on university operations. She also taught a course focused on values-based leadership skills.

NPR Chief Diversity Officer Keith Woods praised Maddox, saying, “Since joining us nearly three years ago, Whitney has, in many ways, changed who we are and how we see ourselves as a company. This promotion recognizes Whitney’s increasing influence across NPR and the larger Network and her emergent influence on the company’s direction and that of our Member stations.”

“I am excited to be a part of shaping the company’s strategy for DE&I,” commented Maddox. “I am fully aware that the reason my career has blossomed at NPR is because of my supervisor Keith Woods. Keith is the reason that I feel confident stepping into this VP role and he is the reason why I will succeed.”