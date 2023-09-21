Former CBS News Radio GM Michael Freedman Dead At 71

Michael Freedman, a distinguished figure in the world of radio and journalism, passed away on September 18 at the age of 71 from pancreatic cancer.

Freedman started his career in Michigan as a sportscaster, anchor, and news director before moving to Washington, DC in 1986 to lead the broadcast division at United Press International. Later, he took on roles as a Capitol Hill press secretary and public affairs director at George Washington University (GWU).

In 1998, Freedman became the General Manager of the CBS News Radio network, where he brought back iconic CBS correspondents like Richard C. Hottelet and Howard K. Smith to the airwaves. Freedman also persuaded Walter Cronkite to come out of retirement for special coverage and narration roles.

After returning to GWU in 2000, he contributed significantly to journalism education and became a senior vice president for communications at the University of Maryland Global Campus in 2012. Over his career, he won numerous awards, including 14 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

He is survived by his wife Renee Lacoff, his two sons, a brother, and five grandchildren.