Magellan AI and iHeart Expand to Broadcast Radio Attribution

Magellan AI launched its standalone Broadcast Radio Attribution product in March, describing it at the time as bringing measurement to one of the largest remaining unmeasured channels. Now that platform is getting powered up with iHeartMedia.

The expansion leverages iHeartMedia’s simulcast data to map listeners exposed to broadcast radio to measurable outcomes, allowing advertisers to evaluate performance across audio and digital channels within a single framework. Attribution reporting powered by that data, including web visits, form fills, leads, and purchases, will be available exclusively to advertisers working with iHeartMedia.

Magellan AI has previously worked with iHeart across podcasts, streaming audio, connected TV, and other digital media.

iHeartMedia Insights President Lainie Fertick said, “By combining Magellan AI’s attribution technology with our proprietary in-market simulcast data, we’re providing brands with deeper visibility into how broadcast radio works alongside podcasts, streaming audio, connected TV, and other channels to drive meaningful results.”

Magellan AI CEO and Co-Founder Cameron Hendrix said, “Our expanded partnership with iHeartMedia brings broadcast radio into the same attribution framework as digital audio and other media, giving brands a more complete view of campaign performance.”