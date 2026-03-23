Broadcast Radio Attribution Comes From Magellan AI

Audio advertising intelligence and measurement service provider Magellan AI has brought to market a new product that is designed to give advertisers the ability to measure the impact of broadcast radio alongside digital channels in a single platform.

The “Broadcast Radio Attribution” offering, says Magellan AI, can allow a marketer to directly evaluate how radio campaigns contribute to key business outcomes—including form fills, leads, and purchases—while comparing performance across podcasts, streaming audio, connected TV, and other media.

“The launch extends Magellan AI’s measurement capabilities to one of the largest remaining unmeasured channels, giving brands a more complete view of how audio drives results across the full media mix,” says the company with co-founder Cameron Hendrix as its CEO. “Measurement needs to reflect how media actually works today—across channels, not in silos,” he said. “Broadcast Radio Attribution brings radio into that unified view, helping advertisers understand performance and make better decisions across their campaigns.”