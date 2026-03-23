Superadio Amplifies ‘Essential Ebro’ in Distribution Deal

By David Hormell

Amplified Voices, powered by Superadio Networks, has teamed up with Dad Life LLC to launch a series curating clipped highlights from “The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show” in a cross-platform digital distribution deal.

“The Essential Ebro Laura Rosenberg” will build on the success of its primary counterpart, hosted by Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg, releasing spotlighted moments which include culturally relevant commentary from the trio on a daily basis.

Following their departure from MediaCo’s WQHT “Hot 97” in New York in December and their transition to YouTube, the distribution partnership further expands the show’s reach across Amplified Voices’ media ecosystem, which includes Amplified Voices TV (FAST/AVOD), Amplified Voices Podcast, and Amplified Voices Digital.

“This partnership reflects exactly where Amplified Voices is going – scaling premium, culturally relevant content across audio, video, and streaming. Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg bring a powerful, trusted voice that we’re excited to expand across every platform,” Superadio Networks President Eric Faison said.

Amplified Voices’ partnership with Dad Life includes exclusive rights to content distribution; Amplified Voices is also the home to “Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover Podcast” and “React With Rev. Al.”