David Tyler Connects with Hoss Management Group

By David Hormell

In Canada, he’s familiar as the national voice of Bell Media’s CTV News, and for his work at Montréal radio stations once branded as “Mix 96” and “Q92.” In the U.S., he was the voice of WTVR “Mix 98.1” in Richmond. Now, he’s joined Hoss Management Group for radio imaging and voiceover representation.

For some 40 years, David Tyler has lent his voice to radio stations, television networks, and brands including Subaru, Boeing, Johnson & Johnson, and the NCAA, with credits spanning commercials, corporate training videos, video games, and animation.

Tyler said, “I’ve always believed that great imaging isn’t just about sounding good, it’s about making a connection. Hoss represents some of the best voices in the business, and I’m excited to be part of a team that shares that commitment to relevance and impact.”

John “Hoss” Hossenlopp said, “David brings a rare combination of experience, creativity, and insight into what makes messaging resonate. He’s not just a voice, he’s a communicator in the truest sense.”

Tyler added, “In a world driven by algorithms and automation, stations are still investing in voices that connect. Not just sound – but storytelling. Not just production – but presence. To me, that says something important about radio right now.”