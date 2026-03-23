A Validation of ZoneCasting Performance Arrives From India

GeoBroadcast Solutions’ Geo Global unit is sharing what it calls the positive test results from an independent study conducted by the Indian government that certifies the performance of its MaxxCasting and ZoneCasting technologies.

The study, conducted by Prasar Bharati’s Research Department at the government-owned All India Radio (AIR) FM station in Bengaluru, confirmed that the technologies deliver enhanced coverage and seamless listener experiences across a Single Frequency Network (SFN).

“This milestone sets the stage for final approvals and broader deployment,” said Dev Viswanath, Managing Partner of Geo Global. “We are now positioned to support activation across hundreds of government-owned and commercial radio stations in one of the world’s largest and most dynamic broadcast markets.”

According to the report, synchronized booster transmitters enabled smooth, uninterrupted transitions between coverage areas, even in dense urban environments and challenging terrain. In fully synchronous (MaxxCasting) mode, transitions between the primary signal and boosters were seamless, with no perceptible impact to audio quality.

The study also evaluated ZoneCasting capabilities, demonstrating precise geographic content delivery with minimal transition zones. Field testing conducted by Prasar Bharati engineers, on foot and in vehicles, confirmed consistent audio quality and reliable performance throughout the station’s coverage area.

The report concluded that Geo Global’s technology claims were “fully substantiated,” citing enhanced SFN coverage and smooth signal transitions across the tested regions.

“This result reflects the work of an incomparable technical team,” said Chris Devine, CEO of GBS. “We’re also grateful for the continued support of our capital partners, who have helped make this possible.”

A full copy of the report is available for download here.