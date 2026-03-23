National Black Radio Hall of Fame Reveals 2026 Class

By David Hormell

This year’s honorees span multiple categories and hail from 19 different states. There are a host of highly familiar names, including an iconic R&B recording artist who first found fame with Rufus. Introducing the Class of 2026 inductees to the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.

The honors celebrate the key voices defining Black radio. The induction ceremony will take place September 19 in Charlotte. There, Olivia Fox, Shelby Rushin, and Sheila Reed will receive the Talented Sisters of Radio Award, while Skip Dillard, Brion O Brion, and Larry “No Limits Larry” Mims will be recognized with the Talented Brothers of Radio Award. The Gospel Radio Personality Radio Award will be awarded to Shirley Caesar and Willie Moore Jr. Stevie Wonder and Mike Roberts will be honored with the African American Station Owner Award.

Notable honors include The Hip Hop Radio Personality Award, which will go to DJ Heart Attack, and The Radio Music Career Artists of the Year, which will honor Chaka Khan. The Lifetime Media Achievement Award will be presented to Tony Gray and the Broadcasters Chairman’s Leadership Award will go to Dr. Robert Nelson.

Honoring the influential trailblazers in Black radio, The Radio Pioneer Award will be presented to John Monds, Greg Mack “The Mac Attack” KDAY, Vern Catron, Loretta Felts, Charlemagne Tha God, Cedric Foster, Jaye Delai, and Cy Young.

The full list, which includes posthumous honors, can be accessed here.

Founded in 2010 by President Bernie Hayes, the National Black Radio Hall of Fame elevates Black radio professionals whose contributions have shaped the sound and soul of broadcasting.