Former Audacy COO Takes Top RCS Worldwide Role

She was a Regional VP at Cox Media Group and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Audacy Inc. Now, she’s joining iHeartMedia-owned RCS Worldwide to oversee the RCS brand of radio programming software, in addition to the Media Monitors, Mediabase and Florical Systems product lines.

Appointed to the role of President/CEO is Susan Larkin, and the iHeartMedia unit calls her arrival at RCS Worldwide “a pivotal moment as the organization accelerates its leadership in audio creation tools, media intelligence, music analytics, and television operations technology.

For RCS, Larkin brings “a proven track record of operational leadership and strategic execution across some of the largest audio and media platforms in the world.” At RCS, Larkin will focus on strengthening the tools and systems that support client growth, with emphasis on shared measurement and cloud‑first product development to help clients move with greater speed and confidence.

In addition to her prior roles at Audacy and Cox Media Group, Larkin has served as a past Chair of the RAB and has been recognized with the 2025 BFOA Leadership Award, the 2024 Alliance for Women in Media Leadership Award, and multiple distinctions from Radio Ink including the “Top 40 Most Powerful People in Radio” and “Most Influential Women in Radio.”

“Her leadership roles in major markets further shaped her as an operator who understands scale, complexity, and the disciplined, data‑driven decision‑making required to deliver strong performance across diverse portfolios,” RCS said in a release issued Monday afternoon, Pacific Time.

Larking reports to Katz Media Group CEO Mark Gray. He commented, “Susan is widely respected across our field for her strategic insight and her ability to lead complex organizations with steadiness and purpose. RCS Worldwide is already a powerhouse, and her leadership will build on that strength in meaningful ways. She sees the full arc of where audio, data, and broadcast technology are headed, and the broader landscape will benefit from her perspective.”

Larkin added, “RCS Worldwide sits at the intersection of creation, intelligence, analytics, and operations—a place where we can meaningfully expand what’s possible for our partners. I’m motivated by the opportunity to bring these capabilities together in ways that deliver clarity, smarter decisions, and stronger business outcomes. This organization has shaped the industry for decades, and I’m honored to help lead its next chapter—one defined by connection, innovation, and measurable impact.”

Larkin succeeds the now-retired Phillipe Generali.