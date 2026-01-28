Philippe Generali to Exit CEO Role at RCS Worldwide

RCS Worldwide President and CEO Philippe Generali is stepping away from day-to-day leadership effective February 28, setting in motion a leadership transition after nearly three decades overseeing the company’s growth across radio, TV, and digital broadcast tech.

Generali joined RCS in 1996 as a product manager and was named president in 2000, later assuming the combined role of president and CEO. During his tenure, RCS expanded its software footprint globally, including the launch of Media Monitors, the acquisition of Florical Systems in 2007 to add television automation capabilities, and leadership of Mediabase beginning in 2010, extending RCS’s reach into music tracking and audience data.

As the company conducts a search for its next leader, Generali will remain involved for an additional 12 months as a senior consultant, working with Katz Media CEO Mark Gray, who has overseen RCS operations in recent years.

Gray praised Generali, saying, “Philippe has been an extraordinary visionary and leader in shaping RCS into the global powerhouse it is today. We are grateful for his decades of dedication and are excited to build on the strong foundation and talented leadership team that he leaves behind.”

Generali commented, “It’s been a phenomenal ride – working with incredible people and building something that truly changed the industry. I’m proud of the bold steps we’ve taken together and the lasting impact we’ve made. Every moment has been meaningful, and now I’m eager to discover new places, new ideas, and experiences with the same curiosity and joie de vivre that have guided me throughout this journey.”