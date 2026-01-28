Turner Reorganizes Audacy Around Formats in ‘Content-First’ Pivot

As other radio groups embrace “Digital-First” strategies, Audacy is formally charting a different course: going “Content-First.” The declaration accompanies a bold change, as the broadcaster sheds its market-based programming structure in favor of a format-led model.

The change, which begins this week, replaces local market silos with centralized format leadership spanning news, sports, country, alternative, and other core brands. Audacy CEO Kelli Turner says the goal is to align programming expertise across markets while allowing local management to concentrate on revenue and operations.

Under the new structure, Brand Managers will report directly to Format Vice Presidents instead of local market leaders. Audacy executives say the move expands access to shared resources, tightens format execution, and removes programming oversight from market presidents’ day-to-day responsibilities.

To oversee the transition, Audacy CEO Kelli Turner has named Chief Business Officer and New York Market President Chris Oliviero to lead the newly consolidated Content Organization. The group combines Programming, Podcast, and Product functions and continues to report directly to Turner.

Within the new content structure, Leah Reis-Dennis continues to lead podcast strategy, John Pacino oversees product, and Jeff Sottolano manages programming alongside Audacy’s central team and its Format Vice Presidents, formalizing a company-wide shift toward format-first decision-making.

In addition, Audacy is fine-tuning its regional leadership map, consolidating markets into three expanded regions following Brian Purdy’s transition to Senior Advisor, a move that redistributes oversight across the company’s remaining regional presidents.

Mark Hannon takes on the sprawling 27-market East and Central region. Newly reassigned markets include Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Madison, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Wichita. They join Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Hartford, Minneapolis, Norfolk, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, Richmond, Rochester, Springfield, DC, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Claudia Menegus steers the Southeast region, now overseeing New Orleans, alongside Chattanooga, Gainesville, Greensboro, Greenville, Memphis, Miami, and Orlando.

Finally, the West region folds Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, and Seattle into Jeff Federman’s portfolio next to Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento.

In her message to staff, Turner commented, “These changes – being content-first and creating larger regional groups – continue to support our goals of creating an agile, dynamic, future-facing Audacy. Local radio remains a lifeblood, and this helps make us even stronger and better as the business evolves.”