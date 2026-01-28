Dan Finn Joins LABF to Lead Philanthropy and Partnerships

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has named Dan Finn Director of Philanthropy and Strategic Partnerships, creating a new leadership role centered on fundraising strategy and relationship development as the organization expands efforts to preserve US broadcasting history.

Finn most recently served as Senior Vice President and Regional Market Manager for Beasley Media Group’s New Jersey operations before retiring in 2025.

He began his career in New York radio at WYNY and WPAT-AM/FM before moving to New Jersey Broadcasting, where he rose to President and Chief Operating Officer. Finn continued in senior leadership roles following Greater Media’s 2001 acquisition of the company, later joining Beasley Media Group in 2016 after its purchase of Greater Media, where he had served as Senior Vice President and Regional General Manager since 2007.

LABF Board of Directors Co-Chair Deborah Parenti said, “Dan’s passion for broadcasting and his heart for service make him the perfect person to lead this important work. He understands the power of this industry and the responsibility we have to preserve its legacy for future generations.”

LABF Co-Chair Dave “Chachi” Denes said, “Dan is a natural connector. He builds relationships with authenticity and purpose, and that’s exactly what LABF needs as we continue to grow our impact. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome him into this role.”

LABF Executive Director Mary Collins said, “Dan’s experience, credibility, and passion for broadcasting make him an incredible addition to our leadership team. His ability to build strong relationships across the industry will be invaluable as we expand our philanthropic reach and strengthen our partnerships.”

Finn said, “Broadcasting has given me so much, and this role allows me to pay it forward. I’m excited to work with partners who share our passion for preserving history and honoring the people who helped build this incredible industry. Together, we can truly make a difference.”