United Stations Recruits AccuWeather Audio Leader Ken Prehl

Gemini XIII syndication arm United Stations has named Ken Prehl Director of Affiliate Sales and Special Projects, placing him at the center of client partnerships, affiliate relations, and product strategy as the company advances its syndication portfolio.

Prehl joins United Stations after more than two decades at AccuWeather, where he advanced from on-air broadcaster to leading the company’s radio division as Director of Audio Services. In the role, Prehl will work across United Stations’ represented brands like Boomsite.fm, Phantom Producer, Reuters, and AccuWeather, supporting both affiliate growth and product development initiatives.

United Stations President Stefan Jones said, “Ken and I worked closely together for more than a decade while he served in senior leadership at AccuWeather, and I have the utmost confidence in his professionalism, leadership, and commitment to our vision. He is uniquely qualified to lead our affiliate relations efforts and help drive growth across our expanding product portfolio.”

Prehl shared, “United Stations has a clear trajectory and strong leadership. I’m excited to join the team and help shape the company’s future while delivering meaningful value to our affiliates and partners.”