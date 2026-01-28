Hope Media Group Adds Directors to Support Audio, Digital Growth

Hope Media Group has expanded its Creative Audio Team, establishing two new director-level leadership roles. The restructuring creates a new framework intended to support both terrestrial and digital growth for the Christian broadcast organization.

Under the changes, Gary Thompson joins Hope Media Group as Director of Production and Audio Ministry. Thompson comes from Stephens Media in Tulsa, where he worked across production, programming, and on-air roles for stations including KMYZ, KXOJ, KTSO, KYAL, Now 94.5, and KCFO. His previous experience includes roles at KSOS Las Vegas, WJQK Grand Rapids, and WCVO Columbus.

He will oversee ministry-driven audio, including underwriting and spot production, donor and partner messaging, fundraising support, and long-form audio storytelling tied to audience engagement and mission delivery.

In addition, Kevyn Howard has been named Director of Imaging and Brand Sound, responsible for shaping the sonic identity of Hope Media Group’s brands across all platforms. Howard held previous imaging and production positions at SiriusXM, The Mix Group, Emmis Radio, and CBS Radio Chicago.

Hope Media Group Vice President of Radio Jeff Evans said, “Gary and Kevyn represent an important next chapter for creative audio at Hope Media Group,” Evans said. “As our ministry continues to grow across broadcast and digital platforms, we are reimagining how audio can better serve our brands, deepen storytelling, and support meaningful engagement with listeners. Their complementary strengths help position us for where Christian media is headed, building a strong foundation for the future of Hope Media Group’s audio ministry.”