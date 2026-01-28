Top Podcasts in America Q4 2025: What Changed and What Didn’t

America’s podcast landscape remained stable in Q4 2025, with familiar names leading listenership, though beneath the surface, notable shifts revealed changing tastes, award-season momentum, and the challenge of breaking into an increasingly static top tier.

Edison Research has released its Top 50 Podcasts in the US for Q4 2025, ranking shows by reach among weekly podcast consumers ages 13 and older using Edison Podcast Metrics. The Q4 results reflect average weekly consumption measured continuously throughout the quarter in both English and Spanish.

The top of the rankings remained unchanged from Q3 2025. The Joe Rogan Experience held the number one position, followed by Crime Junkie, The Daily, Call Her Daddy, and SmartLess. Several established titles posted notable upward movement, including Stuff You Should Know, which rose four places to number six, and This American Life, which climbed five spots to seventh.

Other movements in the Top 10 included This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, Dateline NBC, and New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, each slipping slightly from their Q3 positions while remaining among the most-reached podcasts in the US.

Q4 also marked several first-time Top 50 appearances. Diary Of A CEO entered the rankings after hovering just outside the list in prior quarters, while The 85 South Show and Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce also debuted. Among the quarter's largest declines, The Charlie Kirk Show fell 30 positions after peaking at number 17 in Q3.