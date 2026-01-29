Iowa Public Radio Executive Director Myrna Johnson to Retire

Myrna Johnson is retiring as Executive Director of Iowa Public Radio later this year. Johnson has led Iowa Public Radio since 2014 and has also served on the NPR Board of Directors for six years. The IPR Board of Directors has begun a search for her successor.

Iowa Public Radio operates a statewide network built around three distinct services: a News Network, a combined News & Studio One service, and a full-time Classical Network.

Johnson shares, “Leading Iowa Public Radio and the amazing people behind it has been a privilege. IPR has weathered some storms over the last 12 years. But each time we have come back stronger — delivering excellence to our audience and connecting Iowans with the news, music, information, and ideas that shape our world every day. With an extraordinary board and staff, and the support of our listeners and donors, I believe IPR’s best days are yet to come. The time is right for new leadership to take IPR into its next chapter.”

Iowa Public Radio board chair Libby Jacobs said, “The IPR community is deeply grateful for Myrna’s exceptional leadership through some of the most serious challenges in the organization’s century-long history. We appreciate her dedication to our mission and celebrate the profound impact she’s had in stewarding this community-supported network. As we enter this new era, we look forward to finding an individual who shares Myrna’s commitment to serving Iowans. Iowa Public Radio is in a strong position, and that is the legacy Myrna leaves behind.”