FCC’s February To Put Noncommercial FM Translators in Focus

Under the banner of “Good Governance,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr previewed February’s Commission agenda, and while it appears broadcasters will continue waiting on a decision on ownership caps, one item directly affects noncommercial FM operators.

In his latest blog post, Carr signaled that the FCC will vote next month on a public notice launching the first-ever application window for new noncommercial educational reserved-band FM translator construction permits. The move would open additional opportunities for NCE broadcasters to extend coverage using the FM translator service.

Alongside the filing window, the Commission plans to seek public comment on eligibility standards and application limits. Carr framed those questions as guardrails intended to prevent speculative filings and ensure fair access to licenses, particularly for organizations focused on local and educational service rather than large-scale spectrum aggregation.

The translator proposal is part of a broader February agenda, but Carr singled out the NCE FM action as a step toward preserving spectrum for future community use and reinforcing localism on the FM dial.

The FCC’s year-end 2025 data showed noncommercial FM continuing to drive broadcast growth while translator counts flatten. Educational FM stations rose 6.2% year over year to 4,755, adding 278 outlets, largely from Christian and faith-based networks, even as commercial AM and FM stations continued to decline. By contrast, FM translators and boosters slipped slightly, falling by 13 licenses to 8,867, signaling a pause after years of expansion rather than an outright reversal.