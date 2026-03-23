The ‘NCIS’ Model For Radio

Tuesday, March 24, marks the 500th episode of the long-running TV series NCIS. After nearly 23 years on the air and 16 cast changes, it remains one of the top five most-watched network shows, averaging nearly 9 million viewers and already renewed for Season 24.

In an industry where any type of change within a winning formula can lose viewers, NCIS has a philosophy that transcends all the show’s cast iterations. But for “NCIS” fans over the years, speculating which character might be the next to go became all part of the show. “It’s sad to say goodbye,” says longtime showrunner Steve Binder, “but the new people coming in is actually a feature, not a bug. And I think it was, ‘Oh, okay, we can try these different things and do these different things.’ And as long as we follow a certain set of guidelines and rules, the evolution that comes from new characters, and new energies, and new relationships, the audience seems to still like.”

Let’s underline a phrase from that quote – a certain set of guidelines and rules. That’s the secret! At its core, NCIS is a procedural engine. Every episode follows a familiar rhythm: a crime occurs… the team investigates… evidence leads to suspects… interrogations bring twists… and the case is resolved. That structure gives viewers comfort. They know what they’re getting every week. Even when key actors leave, the story machine keeps running. In television terms, the system is bigger than the individual characters. Even as the cast rotates, the show’s identity stays remarkably consistent.

No matter the cast members, it still feels like NCIS. The audience isn’t loyal to a single character—they’re loyal to the tone. When a star exits, the show doesn’t reboot—it rebalances. One other very important thing. Check out what one of the cast members, Gary Cole, said about the culture on the set. “You cannot be in an environment like this and get the work done successfully, and be sane, unless there is love involved. That’s what I saw when I got here. That’s what I still see. There’s a vibe, for lack of a better word, that is positive, supportive, just the old corny phrase that we’re in this together.” When the structure, and culture, are strong enough, talent can rotate, characters can evolve, and the show keeps going.

So, what’s the lesson for radio? Stations that build around one superstar personality struggle when that person leaves. Stations that build a culture, format, and identity survive the turnover. Same principle. Different medium.

A handful of stations today still operate that way. They’ve built something bigger than any one host. Here are some of the best modern examples.

WTOP Radio – Washington, DC – Probably the best example in America right now of an all-News station. WTOP has been one of the highest-billing radio stations in the country for years. Yet most listeners couldn’t name a single anchor. Why? A hyper-consistent all-news presentation, reliable information every 10 minutes, and a strong newsroom culture.

KIIS-FM – Los Angeles – This might be the best modern example of a Top 40 franchise station. Yes, the station is somewhat defined by Ryan Seacrest, but the brand itself has survived multiple programming shifts and talent changes. Their event culture (Jingle Ball, artist relationships); their clear Top 40 identity; aggressive promotion, air staff chemistry and big market cultural relevance. Even when the air staff changes, KIIS still feels like KIIS.

KPLX – Dallas-Fort Worth – It is in one of the most competitive country markets in America, yet “The Wolf” has maintained a clear identity for years. Why it works: Consistent country positioning, a cohesive air staff, strong market presence and listener loyalty built over decades. Talent changes happen, but the station’s country lifestyle identity stays consistent.

These stations share something that many modern stations have lost. They behave like institutions. They don’t change formats every few years. They have a market cultural presence with consistent events, concerts and community involvement. Their brand imaging is strong where you can identify the station instantly and the personalities fit the station rather than redefine it.

The takeaways for programmers and managers are simple.

Build systems that last

Protect brand identity

Develop talent inside the brand who will fit the culture and personality of the station.

Think in decades, not monthlies.

Considering Edison Research’s latest report on in-car listening, radio still has a massive opportunity sitting right in front of it. The question is simple: Are we building stations for the next ratings book… or the next 25 years?