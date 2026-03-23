Audacy/Philadelphia Head David Yadgaroff To Retire

In an internal memo shared to Audacy staff by Regional President Mark Hannon, the company confirmed that the Sr. VP and Market Manager for the company’s stations in the City of Brotherly Love will be concluding his career in Radio.

It ends 36 years in the industry for David Yadgaroff, starting in late May, the company says.

“It’s been an honor to get to know and learn from David, and the excellence of the Philadelphia brands and team is a testament to the legacy of his incredible career at Audacy,” said Audacy President/CEO Kelli Turner.

Hannon commented, “Leading these iconic stations has been a great privilege and working alongside our team has been the most rewarding part of my journey. Our team has consistently delivered unique, compelling content, embraced meaningful evolution, and made a real difference for our communities, our advertisers and one another. I am incredibly proud of the people in the Philadelphia radio market and across the country, whom I’ve had the opportunity to hire, train and mentor. Watching their growth and success has been a joy. After an extraordinary run of dedicating myself to radio and my colleagues for decades, it feels like the right time to step away and take time for myself, spend more time with family and friends, pursue new opportunities and contribute to organizations in meaningful new ways. I leave with deep gratitude and confidence in the future.”

Yadgaroff is widely known for his time at CBS Radio, which was acquired by Audacy predecessor Entercom Communications. This saw Yadgaroff in the role of VP/GM of KYW-AM and WYSP-FM in Philadelphia. He career in radio saw Yadgaroff rise at KYW, with his appointment as Local Sales Manager in December 1995. In June 2001, he’d exit for a position as General Sales Manager at WMGK-FM under Greater Media ownership, only to return to CBS Radio in June 2003 as VP/GM of KYW. Later, in October 2004, he’d gain duties as VP/GM of WPHT-AM, WYSP and WOGL-FM, too.

The Sr. VP/Market Manager role came in 2015.