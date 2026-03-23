The Upside Of Audio Ads? Bigger ROI Through Repetition

You’ve heard the ads if you listen to streaming audio or broadcast radio stations — a lot, in fact. Upside app spots have become ubiquitous, and for the week ending March 22 topped them all when it comes to spot play count as measured by iHeartMedia’s Media Monitors service.

As shown below, Upside bested them all, including top auto insurance specialist Progressive and accident attorney specialist Morgan & Morgan, one of radio and broadcast TV’s biggest advertisers in recent months.

Also of note: the “Love Trapped” podcast got a lot of exposure last week through spots airing on radio stations tracked by Media Monitors.