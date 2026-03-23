LABF Unveils This Year’s Broadcasting Giants

NEW YORK — The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has shared who will be honored for lifetime achievements during the 2026 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony, a VIP luncheon event scheduled for November 17 at Gotham Hall.

The 2026 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Honorees are :

DEBRA OCONNELL

Chairman, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, The Walt Disney Company

DAVID DONOVAN

President and Executive Director, New York State Broadcasters Association

SKIP FINLEY

Broadcast Owner, Operator, Advisor, and Award-winning Author

JAIME JARRIN

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Legendary Spanish Language Voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers

DEBORAH NORVILLE

Two-time Emmy© Award Winning Veteran Broadcaster and Host of The Perfect Line

JANE PAULEY

Veteran Broadcast Journalist and CBS News Sunday Morning anchor

DAVE SANTRELLA

Chief Executive Officer, Salem Media Group

SUZYN WALDMAN

Longtime Radio Broadcaster for the New York Yankees

The Museum of Broadcast and Communications will also be honored on stage with the 4th Annual LABF Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award for the organization’s outstanding commitment and dedication in promoting awareness to the importance of preservation and collection of broadcast history.

“The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Awards recognize the individuals whose work has defined eras and shaped the evolution of our industry,” said LABF Co-Chairs Deborah Parenti and Dave “Chachi” Denes. “Their extraordinary contributions, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence have created a lasting legacy that continues to influence and inspire the broadcasting industry today.”

The annual event will take place from 11:30am-2pm on November 17 and is emceed by Juju Chang, a 2023 Giant Honoree and Co-anchor of ABC News Nightline.

The LABF is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future. It has honored more than 270 leaders in broadcasting since the event’s 2003 inception.

Net proceeds from the luncheon will support the preservation and expansion of the Library of American Broadcasting collection, which is curated at the University of Maryland. The organization also supports the Broadcast Education Association (BEA) through the underwriting of research, creative grants and academic publications focused on broadcast media.