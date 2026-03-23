A Faded Star In Suburban Chicago Gets a Classic Pop Rebirth

With the success of a reborn “Z93” at WGTZ-FM in Dayton as a Classic Pop & Top 40 station focused on the 1990s and early 2000 carried out by Connoisseur Media since its acquisition of Alpha Media, a similar format tweak was seen at another former Alpha Media property in Louisville.

Now, a suburban Chicago FM with listeners across much of the nation’s third-largest market is getting its take on a “hot-rockin’, flame-throwin'” presentation targeting audiences in their 40s through their early 60s.

Introducing “The 9-6-7: Chicagoland’s Classic Pop.” The WSSR-FM calls remain on the Joliet, Ill.-licensed Class A FM, which reaches areas south of Naperville and west of Cicero Avenue. For those who have lived in Chicago for decades, the presentation could conjure up memories of “The Eighties Channel,” WXXY-FM 103.1, circa 1999-2001. While the energy and presentation may be similarly high-energy, “The 9-6-7” is squarely focused on artists such as Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Eminem, No Doubt, Britney Spears, Usher, Beyoncé, Alanis Morissette, and Dr. Dre.

Connoisseur Sr. VP of Programming Keith Dakin explains, “After the success we’ve had in Dayton with Z93, we decided the next station that makes sense for the brand-new classic pop format is WSSR. With morning show host Eddie V’s history with this sound, it’s a match made in heaven. The pop music Chicagoland grew up with and the DJ they listened to.”

Gordon Mays, Operations Manager for Connoisseur Chicago, adds, “It’s been so fun building something we know will feel instantly familiar, and in a way that fits where our listeners are today.”

As “Star 96.7,” WSSR had rotated between Adult Contemporary and Hot Adult Contemporary since 2004.

The air talent heard on “Star” remains in place. This includes market veteran Eddie Volkman in mornings for Eddie V & Friends; Jillian Bass in middays, Hannah B in afternoons and the syndicated Erik Zachary in nights.