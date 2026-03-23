Introducing This Year’s Gracie Awards Recipients

By David Hormell

Additional reporting by Adam R Jacobson

Eight standout women are among the national and local honorees to be celebrated at a pair of events in Southern California and Midtown Manhattan, respectively, as the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has unveiled this year’s winners of the 51st Gracie Awards.

The Grand Award for Documentary, highlighting preeminent programming and female-forward storytelling, has been bestowed to Hulu’s Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything. The intimate documentary follows the late Walters’ storied career, who became the first woman to break into broadcast journalism. Honorees include Abby Phillip, Katherine LaNasa, Oprah Winfrey, Rachel Sennott, Rhea Seehorn, Sarah Snook, Tina Knowles and CBS News Radio’s top-of-the-hour anchor Deborah Rodriguez, who is now seeking another role given Friday’s announcement that CBS will be shutting down CBS News Radio on May 22.

Other National honorees include Jodi Koontz of the Premiere Networks-syndicated Murphy Sam & Jodi show; Nina Hajian of The Jubal Show, an iHeartMedia offering; Hope Media Group’s Joy Summers; and The Anna & Raven Show, based at Connoisseur Media’s Fairfield County, Conn., operations base.

RADIO NATIONAL WINNERS

A Jane Austen Birthday Musicale

Sirius XM Symphony Hall

Feature/Special

Alex Curry & Carmen Vitali (FOX Sports Saturday)

FOX Sports Radio

Weekend Host

Chappell Roan Interview with Apple Music Country’s Kelleigh Bannen

Apple Music

Interview Feature

Deborah Rodriguez (CBS News Radio Top of the Hour)

CBS News Radio

News Anchor

Jodi Koontz (Murphy Sam & Jodi)

Premiere Networks / Three in the Morning LLC

Host/Personality

Kristen Farrah (Radio Health Journal)

American Urban Radio Networks

Producer – Entertainment/Talk

Nina Hajian (The Jubal Show)

iHeartMedia Radio

Co-Host

The Anna & Raven Show

Connoisseur Media LLC

Entertainment/Talk Program

48 hours at El Refugio: A haven for families of ICE detainees (Latino USA)

Futuro Media Group & The Marshall Project

Documentary

Beyoncé and Black Women's Deep Roots in Country Music (On Point with Meghna

Chakrabarti)

WBUR

Public Affairs

Catholic Nuns, Missing Babies, Mass Grave — Reckoning with Ireland’s Past

NPR (National Public Radio)

Investigative Feature

Galaxy Quenching (Radiolab)

WNYC New York Public Radio

Interview Feature

Global Indigenous Solidarity with Palestine (CBC Unreserved)

CBC

News Feature

Immigration Policy Hits the Track

NPR (National Public Radio)

Series

Joy Summers (Middays with Joy)

Hope Media Group

Host

Katia Riddle (Saving Mississippi’s Babies)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Reporter /Correspondent

Lauren Frayer (Catholic Nuns, Missing Babies, Mass Grave — Reckoning with Ireland’s

Past)

NPR (National Public Radio)

Producer

The Missing Children of Syria: Hidden in Orphanages Under Assad

National Public Radio (NPR)

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

AWMF President Becky Brooks commented, “Women’s stories don’t just reflect the world, they shape it, shift it, and refuse to let it stay the same. This year’s honorees are doing exactly that across every platform, every format, every audience. We are proud, we are moved, and we are honored to say their names out loud.”

Created in 1975, the awards celebrate impactful media that centers women’s voices. National award winners will be honored at the Gracie Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire on May 19. Local television, radio, and student award recipients will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on June 16.

RADIO LOCAL WINNERS

Ally Ali (Ally Ali Weekdays on 106.1 BLI)

Cox Media Group Long Island

Host Non-Morning Drive (Entertainment Personality) Medium Market

Brandy & “Beasy Baybie” Henshaw (Jesus and Coffee with Beasy)

Radio One

Weekend Host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market

Cats & Cosby

WABC Radio in New York

Talk Show

Chaos Divers (The Lisa Dent Show)

WGN Radio in Chicago

Interview Feature

Debra Green (The Mark Arum Show)

Cox Media Group, 95.5 WSB – Atlanta

Co-host (Talk Personality) Small/Medium/Large/Major Market

Erica DeLong (The Erica Show)

iHeartMedia

Host Non-Morning Drive Personality Large/Major Market

Falen Gotler (Falen & Colt)

iHeartMedia in Minneapolis – KDWB

Host Non-Morning Drive (Personality) Large/Major Market – Series

GameChangers

KYW Newsradio – Audacy/Philadelphia

Soft News Feature

Holly Roberts (myTalk)

KTMY-FM in Minneapolis

Producer – Talk

Karen Carson (Karen Carson in the Morning – NEW 102.7)

WNEW-FM in New York – Audacy

Host Morning Drive- Major Market

Katelyn Maida (The Q Morning Show)

Radio One

Co-host (Entertainment Personality) Large/Major Market

Kayla Thomas with Z3lla on Touring with a Chronic Illness

iHeartMedia

Interview Feature – Women’s Health

KCBS In Depth: Last Ride

KCBS Radio (Audacy)

Public Affairs

Kelli Green (Kelli and Anthony)

Audacy

Host Morning Drive – Medium Market

Kelly Towle (The Blake Show with Kelly and Todd on Coast 93.1)

Saga Communication

Co-host (Entertainment Personality) Small Market

Kenzie’s Krimes (Brian & Kenzie Show)

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Regular Benchmark/Feature

Kira (Afternoons with Kira on Y107)

Zimmer Communications

Host Non-Morning Drive (Entertainment Personality) Small Market

Kristen Accardi (Cubby and Christine In The Morning)

iHeartMedia 106.7 Lite-FM (New York)

Producer

LA County Fires with Adai Lamar

KJLH-FM

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

Liz Luda (The Morning Mix with Matt Harris and Liz Luda)

Radio One

Co-host (Entertainment Personality) Medium Market

Maria Shilaos (Midday with Maria Shilaos)

KSL NewsRadio

Host Non-Morning Drive Talk Large/Major Market

Michelle Heart (Michelle in the Morning on 107.9 LITE-FM)

Townsquare Media

Host Morning Drive – Small Market

Nessa (Nessa On Air)

WQHT “HOT 97” in New York – MediaCo

Host Non-Morning Drive (Entertainment Personality) Large/Major Market

Pat Loeb

KYW Newsradio

News Anchor/Reporter/Correspondent

Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel on Morning Magic with Sue and Kendra

Audacy Boston

Interview Feature – Sports

The Truth About Sex Trafficking (KJLH 9AM Local Hour)

KJLH-FM

Hard News Feature

They Shine: The Light of Women's Microenterprise Project in Eswatini

Fu-Hsin

Non-English Program

“Dehumanizing” Effect of Birth Names at School

Texas Public Radio

News Feature

Kate Wells (Kate Wells – Public Health Reporter)

Michigan Public

Reporter/Correspondent

Khalilah Brown-Dean (Disrupted)

Connecticut Public

Host/Anchor

Obituary for Kitty Dukakis (WBUR’s All Things Considered)

WBUR

Portrait/Biography

Ontario Today

CBC

Talk Show

Renee Collins Cobb (Overtones LIVE Hosted by Renee Collins Cobb)

Listen Locally, LLC

Producer

Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England

Connecticut Public

Series

The Dish with Mercedes Meija

Michigan Public

Interview Feature

RADIO STUDENT WINNERS

A League of Our Own “Healthcare Bias Toward Women”

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Public Affairs

Chyna Black (A&T Four/Black History Month)

North Carolina A&T State University/WNAA-FM

Host/Personality

Marchella Mazzoni (The Rowan Report Election Night Special)

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Producer

Mizzou’s Black Student Population

University of Missouri

News Feature – Investigative

The LeadHERship Series with Hayden Zapotosky

Wilton High School, Wilton, Connecticut

Interview Feature

The Rowan Report Election Night Special

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

WFUV’s What’s What Weekend

WFUV / Fordham University

News Feature

WRHU FM – A League of Our Own

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Talk Show

The Gracie Awards are sponsored in part by CNN, Hallmark Media, iHeartMedia and its Premiere Networks and Katz Media Group, Lauren’s Kids Foundation, and NCTA: The Internet & Television Association.