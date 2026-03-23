As you are likely aware, Nielsen is bringing technology to the diary markets. Beginning with the Spring 2026 survey, they will be offering a digital version of the diary known as mSurvey.

The reasons for this have been widely discussed and Nielsen has been relatively transparent about the process. As The Ratings Experts, we are interested in seeing how this affects your ratings moving forward.

A few things to consider:

The mSurvey is an option for diary keepers. It is not a replacement. According to Nielsen, survey participants can choose whether to go with their smartphone or continue with the handwritten diary.

We hear that the digital diaries will initially be about 10% of the total sample. Depending on how well they work, this could be expanded in the future.

Regardless of the chosen option, this is still a recall-based methodology. Hopefully, participants will record their listening occasions in a more timely manner. Rather than waiting for the end of the week, perhaps they will enter their listening choices closer to when they occur. We have not seen mSurvey in action, but perhaps Nielsen has included frequent prompts to aid this process.

The target audience for this new option is clearly the younger demos. The hope is that this will increase participation (and listening) with those younger cells. Keep an eye on TSL with the 18-24, 25-34, and 35-44 cells. See what changes occur in both gender and ethnicity.

While you’re at it, keep an eye on proportionality. Look at age cells by gender and ethnicities. This is something you should routinely do, as you are paying Nielsen for sample, not ratings.

That said, keep an eye on overall TSL. While listeners can enter their start and end times for listening occasions, will they approximate what they would write in a paper diary? Will they digitally draw that line from 9 to 5, or will they record more precise listening times?

If diary keepers are more prompt with their entries, could this lead to an increased number of stations being consumed?

We strongly suggest you conduct an in-depth comparison of 2025 vs 2026 as this unfolds. Track any changes in the two components of AQH—Cume and Time Spent Listening. Do this at both the station and the market level.

Track your market’s PUR (Persons Using Radio) across all demos and day parts. If you see dramatic changes in your shares. this could be due to market conditions, not product issues.

We can help you track and make sense of how mSurvey is affecting your stations and markets.

We applaud Nielsen for this move into the digital realm. We will also monitor what changes this will bring to the ratings game. Watch this space.

P.S. Sorry for the Hanson earworm. Oh, fun fact: they are all now in their 40s.

Steve Allan is the Programming Research Consultant at Research Director, Inc. He can be reached at 410-295-6619 x25 or by email.