FCC Proposes Radio Fee Increases After Two Years of Cuts

The two-year streak of regulatory fee relief for radio broadcasters appears to be ending. The FCC’s proposed FY 2026 fee schedule shows across-the-board increases, with the Commission seeking comments on its 90-page Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.

Last year’s schedule carried decreases ranging from 2.1% to just over 3%, following a 6% average drop in FY 2024. The FY 2026 proposal moves in the opposite direction, with increases averaging 5.3% concentrated evenly across AM and FM license classes regardless of population tier.

Among the largest-market stations, FM Class B, C, C0, C1, and C2 licensees serving populations above 6,000,000 would see fees climb from $19,485 to $20,510. AM Class A stations in the same tier would move from $15,550 to $16,405.

FY 2026 Fees:

Population Served AM Class A AM Class B AM Class C AM Class D FM A, B1 & C3 FM B, C, C0, C1 & C2 ≤10,000 $575 $415 $360 $395 $630 $720 10,001–25,000 $960 $690 $600 $660 $1,050 $1,200 25,001–75,000 $1,440 $1,035 $900 $990 $1,575 $1,800 75,001–150,000 $2,160 $1,555 $1,350 $1,485 $2,365 $2,700 150,001–500,000 $3,245 $2,330 $2,030 $2,230 $3,550 $4,055 500,001–1,200,000 $4,860 $3,490 $3,035 $3,340 $5,315 $6,070 1,200,001–3,000,000 $7,295 $5,245 $4,560 $5,015 $7,980 $9,120 3,000,001–6,000,000 $10,935 $7,860 $6,835 $7,515 $11,960 $13,670 >6,000,000 $16,405 $11,790 $10,255 $11,280 $17,945 $20,510

Smaller-market operators aren’t insulated. AM Class A stations serving populations of 10,000 or fewer would increase from $545 to $575, while FM Classes A, B1, and C3 in that same tier would go from $600 to $630.

The proposed increases are tied directly to the FCC’s FY 2026 appropriation after several years of overhead reductions that had provided relief to local broadcasters. The Commission is required by law to collect fees equal to its annual salaries and expenses budget, which rose roughly $26 million from FY 2025 as part of a bipartisan spending package passed in January. The FCC has left the door open for further adjustments in future cycles.

Year-Over-Year Change From FY 2025

Population Served AM Class A AM Class B AM Class C AM Class D FM A, B1 & C3 FM B, C, C0, C1 & C2 ≤10,000 +5.5% +5.1% +5.9% +5.3% +5.0% +5.1% 10,001–25,000 +5.5% +5.3% +5.3% +5.6% +5.0% +5.3% 25,001–75,000 +5.5% +5.1% +5.3% +5.3% +5.0% +5.3% 75,001–150,000 +5.4% +5.4% +5.1% +5.7% +5.1% +5.3% 150,001–500,000 +5.5% +5.2% +5.5% +5.4% +5.0% +5.2% 500,001–1,200,000 +5.5% +5.3% +5.2% +5.7% +5.0% +5.2% 1,200,001–3,000,000 +5.5% +5.3% +5.3% +5.6% +5.0% +5.3% 3,000,001–6,000,000 +5.5% +5.4% +5.3% +5.6% +5.0% +5.2% >6,000,000 +5.5% +5.3% +5.3% +5.6% +5.0% +5.3%

Broadcasters can submit input on MD Docket No. 26-94 via the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System. Comments are due May 28. Reply comments must be submitted by June 12.