NABLF Adds Salem’s Santrella, Six More To Board Of Directors

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has announced the addition of seven industry veterans to its board of directors. The new board members hail from diverse corners of the broadcasting industry and will bring their extensive experience to bear on NABLF’s initiatives aimed at fostering diversity in broadcasting.

New Board Members Include:

Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella has been with the company since 2001 and previously served as radio board chair for NAB.

Urban One Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Karen Wishart has extensive experience in strategic planning, sales, and marketing.

Cox Media Group Executive Vice President of Content, Product & Innovation Marian Pittman oversees multi-platform content and audience engagement.

TEGNA Inc. Executive Vice President and COO of Media Operations Lynn Beall leads operations across 64 broadcast stations, reaching around 39% of all U.S. television households.

Fox Corporation Senior Vice President of Legal and FCC Compliance Joe DiScipio handles FCC regulatory matters and has been with the company since 2009.

Graham Media Group Vice President and CEO Catherine Badalamente oversees broadcast TV stations in seven local media hubs and also serves on the NAB Television Board of Directors.

ABC Owned Television Stations President Chad Matthews has chief management responsibility for eight ABC-owned stations and is an Emmy Award-winning news executive.

NABLF President Michelle Duke said, “These broadcasters bring a wealth of experience, leadership and a unique perspective to our board of directors. We are excited for this group of changemakers to provide their guidance and expertise to our initiatives and programs as we work to create a more diverse broadcast industry.”