Sport Social Adds Podcast Ad Opportunities For US Fans

UK-based Sport Social Podcast Network is expanding its advertising footprint in the US and Australian markets, via new collaborations with Blue Wire and ARN, respectively.

Blue Wire and ARN will now have the opportunity to advertise on Sport Social’s growing podcast portfolio. In turn, Sport Social will be able to provide ad space on podcasts hosted through Blue Wire, enhancing its service to brands. Since its inception in 2021, Sport Social has rapidly grown its network to 7.5 million downloads per month. It hosts official podcasts for football clubs like Manchester City and West Ham, as well as popular shows such as Seaman Says and the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club.

Sport Social Managing Director Sophie Hind stated, “It’s a huge milestone moment for us to be working with Blue Wire and ARN, both leaders in their markets who share our passion for audio and sport-focussed content. All parties can give advertisers wider access to global audiences and offer greater value for the podcast creators we work with, helping them access more potential sponsorship options from new brands.”

Blue Wire Director of Network Growth Henry Ettinger, expressed, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Sport Social. For us, this partnership is a no-brainer; not only will it maximize revenue for both networks, it will also maximize revenue for all our podcasters too. The team at Sport Social are innovative and hungry, and this partnership is another example of how we can work together to propel our companies and the industry forward.”